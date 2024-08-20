College of Southern Nevada | 8/20/24

As the Fall 2024 semester approaches, the College of Southern Nevada (CSN) encourages students to enroll early to avoid missing out on popular classes.

With courses beginning on August 26, CSN offers a variety of online and in-person classes in programs ranging from Accounting to Welding, many of which lead directly to great careers. Those interested can apply through the end of the first week of classes, with financial aid available to over two-thirds of students.

This segment is paid for by College of Southern Nevada