College of Southern Nevada | 8/20/24

With Fall 2024 classes starting on August 26, the College of Southern Nevada urges students to enroll early to secure their preferred courses. #PaidForContent
As the Fall 2024 semester approaches, the College of Southern Nevada (CSN) encourages students to enroll early to avoid missing out on popular classes.

With courses beginning on August 26, CSN offers a variety of online and in-person classes in programs ranging from Accounting to Welding, many of which lead directly to great careers. Those interested can apply through the end of the first week of classes, with financial aid available to over two-thirds of students.

