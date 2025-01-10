College of Southern Nevada | 1/10/25

The College of Southern Nevada (CSN) is now accepting enrollments for Spring 2025 classes, which begin Tuesday, January 21.

With a wide range of flexible programs designed to fit every schedule, CSN helps students gain the skills needed for high-demand jobs in lucrative industries.

Whether you're advancing your career or starting fresh, CSN's career-focused courses offer a path to success.

CSN is also proud to highlight its unique partnership with the Nevada Department of Corrections (NDOC).

This collaboration provides educational opportunities in six Clark County prisons, empowering incarcerated individuals to pursue degrees and gain workforce-ready skills.

Join a community dedicated to creating brighter futures—enroll today at CSN!

