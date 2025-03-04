Watch Now
Morning Blend

Actions

Collective Women’s Leadership App | 3/4/25

Celebrate Women’s History Month with Joyce Toti as she shares insights on the Collective Women’s Leadership app and its role in empowering women to advance in their careers.
Posted

In celebration of Women’s History Month, Las Vegas entrepreneur Joyce Toti is shining a light on the Collective Women’s Leadership app, a groundbreaking tool for women in the workforce. The app offers mentorship, career development resources, and a supportive community to help women navigate workplace challenges, especially in male-dominated industries.

Joyce shares how the app empowers women to build confidence, advocate for themselves, and seize leadership opportunities. With valuable advice on unlocking potential, building a personal brand, and advancing careers, Joyce is helping women take charge of their professional journeys.

The Collective Women’s Leadership app plays a crucial role in shaping the future of women’s leadership and fostering a more inclusive and empowered workforce.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo