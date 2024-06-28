Colin Cloud | 6/28/24

Award-winning mentalist Colin Cloud, known as the “closest thing to a real-life Sherlock Holmes,” will be debuting his new show "Colin Cloud: Mastermind at Harrah’s Las Vegas on Tuesday, July 2 at 6 p.m.

Featuring Cloud’s distinctive combination of deduction, mentalism, and comedy, "Colin Cloud: Mastermind" is an exploration into the depths of the human psyche, showcasing Colin’s unparalleled abilities to deduce thoughts, influence decisions, and manipulate reality. Audience members will become the stars of the show, as they are hypnotized by Cloud’s charisma, wit, and intellect - resulting in absolute astonishment.

The show will run Tuesday through Saturday at 6 p.m. inside the Harrah’s Cabaret at Harrah’s Las Vegas.

