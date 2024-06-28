Watch Now
Colin Cloud | 6/28/24

An exhilarating blend of Cloud’s 10 one-man shows and never-before-seen demonstrations created specifically for the Las Vegas Strip, Colin Cloud: Mastermind will strive to solve the greatest mystery of all: You.
Posted at 11:51 AM, Jun 28, 2024

Award-winning mentalist Colin Cloud, known as the “closest thing to a real-life Sherlock Holmes,” will be debuting his new show "Colin Cloud: Mastermind at Harrah’s Las Vegas on Tuesday, July 2 at 6 p.m.

Featuring Cloud’s distinctive combination of deduction, mentalism, and comedy, "Colin Cloud: Mastermind" is an exploration into the depths of the human psyche, showcasing Colin’s unparalleled abilities to deduce thoughts, influence decisions, and manipulate reality. Audience members will become the stars of the show, as they are hypnotized by Cloud’s charisma, wit, and intellect - resulting in absolute astonishment.

The show will run Tuesday through Saturday at 6 p.m. inside the Harrah’s Cabaret at Harrah’s Las Vegas.

For more information, click here.

