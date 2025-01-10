COAST | 1/10/25

COAST is set to light up CES 2025 with the debut of its RL35R headlamp, a cutting-edge innovation designed to revolutionize the lighting industry.

Boasting 1100 lumens of brightness and advanced voice control, the RL35R allows users to adjust brightness, power, and beam modes entirely hands-free.

Whether tackling demanding tasks, exploring the outdoors, or preparing for emergencies, this headlamp ensures maximum functionality and ease of use.

The RL35R isn’t just about power—it’s built for versatility and durability. With multiple beam shapes and colors, this headlamp adapts seamlessly to any scenario.

Its rugged yet comfortable design ensures it withstands the toughest conditions while staying lightweight and ergonomic for extended wear.

Discover why the RL35R is a must-see at CES 2025, redefining what’s possible in professional and personal lighting solutions.

This segment is paid for by Thought Leaders America