One year since the Inflation Reduction Act was passed, more than 170,000 new clean energy jobs have been created across the U.S.

Lori Lotus, executive director of climate power, joined us to discuss the impact of the Inflation Reduction Act on local communities around the country, what kind of jobs are being created by this investment in climate and clean energy and more.

For more information, visit climatepower.us and thecleanenergyplan.com

This segment is paid for by Climate Power