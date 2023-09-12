Watch Now
Cleveland Clinic | 9/12/23

This year, Cleveland Clinic’s 8th annual MENtion ItTM educational campaign examined various aspects of men’s health, including physical activity levels, sexual health, mental well-being, and cancer screening practices. Surprisingly, 81% of American men believe they are leading a healthy lifestyle. However, the survey found that almost half of men (44%) do not get a yearly physical, and the same amount neglects to prioritize their mental health (44%). Alarmingly, 83% of men declare they have experienced stress in the last 6 months.

