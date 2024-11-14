ClearCut PR LLC | 11/14/24

In an eye-opening discussion, Dr. Shadi Vahdat, MD, shares her journey from physician to patient advocate, a path inspired by her experiences in caring for loved ones.

Over her 20-year career in medicine, Dr. Vahdat has witnessed the importance of mental health in achieving overall wellness, especially within the often-complicated healthcare system.

She notes that her dual role as a doctor and caregiver has revealed just how crucial self-advocacy can be for patients.

Dr. Vahdat emphasizes the need for patients to play an active role in their healthcare journeys, advocating for mental health as a foundation for improved outcomes.

She highlights her surprises along the way, including the prevalence of medical errors and the significant changes in healthcare post-COVID-19.

Offering practical advice, Dr. Vahdat encourages patients to ask questions, seek support, and stay informed—key steps in overcoming the challenges of today’s healthcare landscape.

This segment is paid for by ClearCut PR LLC