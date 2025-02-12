Watch Now
Morning Blend

Actions

ClearCut PR | 2/12/25

Parenting doesn’t have to be chaotic! Mital Patel, parent coach, shares how implementing systems can bring ease to your daily routine, help you achieve your goals, and still create time for yourself. #PaidForContent
Posted

Parenting is often seen as a constant balancing act, but with the right systems in place, it doesn’t have to feel like chaos on repeat.

Mital Patel, a parent coach, is here to show you how small, actionable changes can transform your daily routine.

By simplifying parenting, you can connect more deeply with your kids, crush your professional dreams, and carve out time for yourself to thrive.

Mital emphasizes that when parents are empowered and thriving, the whole family benefits. It's about making those little changes that have a big impact, turning the overwhelming journey of parenting into one that's beautiful, fun, and fulfilling for everyone involved.

This segment is paid for by ClearCut PR

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo