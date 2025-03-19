Clear Cut PR | 3/19/25

Starting an event rental business can be a rewarding venture, but it requires strategy and dedication. Nick Glassett, founder of The Jump Off, shares his expertise on launching and scaling a successful inflatable and event rental company. He discusses key factors like selecting the right equipment, marketing to the right audience, and managing operations efficiently. With the growing demand for unique event experiences, this industry offers great potential for entrepreneurs. Whether you're looking to start small or build a large-scale rental company, Nick’s insights will help you navigate the challenges and opportunities in the business.



This segment is paid for by Clear Cut PR