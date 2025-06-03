Watch Now
Morning Blend

Actions

Clark County Family Services| 6/3/25

Over 3,000 children in Clark County need safe, loving homes—especially sibling groups, teens, and newborns.
May is National Foster Care Month: Clark County’s Urgent Call for Caregivers
Posted

Every child deserves a safe place to call home, and during National Foster Care Month, Clark County Family Services is shining a light on the urgent need for foster families.

With over 3,000 kids currently in care, the county is especially seeking caregivers for sibling groups, teenagers, newborns, and children with special needs. These youth need more than shelter—they need stability, understanding, and unconditional support.

Frank Prado and Beth Hoff are encouraging community members to step forward and be the difference. Because one caring adult can change a child’s entire future.

This segment was paid for by Clark County Family Services

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo