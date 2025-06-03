Clark County Family Services| 6/3/25

Every child deserves a safe place to call home, and during National Foster Care Month, Clark County Family Services is shining a light on the urgent need for foster families.

With over 3,000 kids currently in care, the county is especially seeking caregivers for sibling groups, teenagers, newborns, and children with special needs. These youth need more than shelter—they need stability, understanding, and unconditional support.

Frank Prado and Beth Hoff are encouraging community members to step forward and be the difference. Because one caring adult can change a child’s entire future.

