Clark County Credit Union | 5/1/25

Whether you're buying your first car or trying to cut monthly costs, your auto loan plays a big role in shaping your financial health. Shannon Hiller, Chief Marketing Officer, joins us to explain how responsible car loan payments can actually help build your credit score over time.

Refinancing is another tool worth considering—especially if interest rates have dropped or your credit has improved since you first financed your vehicle. It can lower your monthly payments or reduce the total interest you pay.

Knowing when to refinance and how your loan choices impact your credit can set you on the path to greater financial stability. Shannon walks us through the smart moves that help drive your financial future forward.



This segment was paid for by Clark County Credit Union