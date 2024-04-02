Watch Now
Clark County Credit Union | 4/2/24

"Las Vegas Morning Blend" host, Elliott Bambrough chats with Shannon Hiller, Chief Marketing Officer at Clark County Credit Union, offers insights and strategies for young adults to save effectively for crucial life milestones. #PaidForContent
Posted at 10:57 AM, Apr 02, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-02 13:57:37-04

Planning for major life events and milestones is essential for young adults striving for financial security and independence.

Shannon Hiller, Chief Marketing Officer at Clark County Credit Union (CCCU), emphasizes the importance of proactive saving strategies tailored to individual goals and circumstances. From setting aside funds for education expenses to building emergency reserves and saving for a future home, CCCU provides expert guidance on navigating these financial milestones with confidence.

This segment is paid for by Clark County Credit Union

