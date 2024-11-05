Clark County Credit Union | 11/5/24

The holiday season brings joy and excitement but also the challenge of managing expenses.

Shannon Hiller, Chief Marketing Officer at Clark County Credit Union, shares essential budgeting tips to help members stay on track financially.

By setting a clear holiday budget and focusing on priority purchases, members can enjoy the season without overspending.

Along with budgeting advice, Hiller emphasizes the importance of fraud prevention to protect personal information.

Shoppers are encouraged to use secure payment methods and monitor their accounts regularly to spot any unusual activity.

With these tips, Clark County Credit Union aims to help its members have a safe, financially secure holiday season.



This segment is paid for by Clark County Credit Union