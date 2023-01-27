Clark County Credit Union | 1/27/23

If you spent too much this holiday season, or are staring a hefty tax bill in the face come April, you may want to listen to what our guest from Clark County Credit Union has to share about debt consolidation. You may have equity built into your home that can help you meet your financial needs this year. Jennifer Bernier, HELOC specialist and financial service representative for Clark County Credit Union is here to share the benefits of using a HELOC for debt consolidation.

This segment is paid for by Clark County Credit Union