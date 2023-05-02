Watch Now
Claritin (KEF Media) | 5/2/23

Don't let allergies slow you down this Spring! Leave allergy symptoms in the rearview by using Claritin®, the #1 doctor-recommend non-drowsy oral allergy Over-the-Counter brand. #PaidForContent
Posted at 1:12 PM, May 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-02 16:12:08-04

Actor-turned-pro racecar driver Frankie Muniz, who raced earlier this year at Daytona, had some fun with his fans racing go-karts in the Claritin® Clear 500.

Muniz, who deals with allergies, teamed up with non-drowsy Claritin® to show there is no room for allergy fog this spring, whether on the speedway or on the road of life.

Kelly Davies Claritin® Marketing Director and Frankie Muniz, actor and racecar driver, joined us to discuss how Claritin® helps him relieve his allergy fog because there's no room for it during his everyday life or important events.

