Claritin (KEF Media) | 5/2/23

Actor-turned-pro racecar driver Frankie Muniz, who raced earlier this year at Daytona, had some fun with his fans racing go-karts in the Claritin® Clear 500.

Muniz, who deals with allergies, teamed up with non-drowsy Claritin® to show there is no room for allergy fog this spring, whether on the speedway or on the road of life.

Kelly Davies Claritin® Marketing Director and Frankie Muniz, actor and racecar driver, joined us to discuss how Claritin® helps him relieve his allergy fog because there's no room for it during his everyday life or important events.

This segment is paid for by Claritin®