Watch Now
Morning Blend

Actions

City of Las Vegas | 2/18/25

Krystal Allan, Producer for the City of Las Vegas, shares a roundup of Black History Month events happening throughout the city, celebrating culture and community.
Posted

Krystal Allan, Producer and Content Creator for the City of Las Vegas, is highlighting Black History Month events across the city.

From cultural celebrations to educational activities, Las Vegas offers a variety of ways to honor Black history.

Allan is committed to sharing these events with the community, ensuring everyone has the opportunity to participate.

With a focus on local artists, leaders, and history, the city is hosting special programs to uplift and educate.

This roundup covers events that celebrate achievements and stories of Black culture in Las Vegas.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo