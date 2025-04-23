Circus Couture | 4/23/25

Born from love and a desire to help, Circus Couture began when Las Vegas performers came together to support one of their own. Today, it’s a spectacular event benefiting Cure 4 The Kids Foundation, Nevada’s only pediatric cancer and rare disease treatment center.

Creative powerhouse Cathy Poochigian-Pratt, involved since the beginning, shares how the show blends fashion, aerial artistry, and community giving—all pulled off in just one unforgettable night. Joining her is Farhan Naqvi, board member and Outstanding Community Partner for 2025, whose efforts with the Vegas Golden Knights have made a lasting impact.

Behind the glitter and high-flying acts is a powerful mission: supporting families through every step of a child's treatment journey.