Circa's Stadium Swim | 6/3/24

The 2020 Grad Splash Celebration is for all Clark County high school class of 2020 graduates who never received their milestone moment.

Stadium Swim is hosting the ultimate do-over celebration on Friday, June 14.

It's open to all 21+ 2020 CCSD high school graduates and current CCSD staff as they recreate the graduation experience that was missed out on in 2020.

The Clark County High School with the largest number of students and staff in attendance will be awarded a grant of $10,000.

Eligible attendees receive free admission for them and a guest, food, drinks and a rideshare ride home.

For more information, click here.