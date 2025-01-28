Circa Resort & Casino | 1/28/25

Circa Resort & Casino invites sports fans to the ultimate Big Game Bash, where excitement meets luxury.

Mike Palm, VP of Operations, and O'ceana Clemens, VIP Services Manager, share exclusive details about this premier event.

Guests can immerse themselves in the action with Circa Squares, a thrilling game that adds extra stakes to every play, offering incredible payouts for lucky participants.

The iconic sportsbook offers unparalleled Big Game viewing, while Stadium Swim provides an electrifying atmosphere to catch every highlight.

With top teams set to face off and luxurious amenities all around, this is the sports experience of a lifetime. Reserve your spot today and make your Big Game memories unforgettable.

This segment is paid for by Circa Resort & Casino