Circa Las Vegas Fantasy Championships | 9/6/24

Circa is proud to present The Fantasy Football World Championship and the Circa Las Vegas Fantasy Football Championships.

These tournaments offer an exciting opportunity for both local and global fantasy football players.

Participants can reserve a spot for $349, competing for thousands in prizes with one of the best ROIs in the industry.

The live drafts are currently taking place at Circa Resort & Casino, offering players an unmatched experience at unique venues like the Legacy Club Rooftop and Stadium Swim suites.

Ian Ritchie, owner of Fulltime Fantasy Sports, is leading the charge for this exhilarating competition.

Events are running throughout the weekend, making it a must-attend for any fantasy football enthusiast. Whether you draft in-person or online, Circa offers a world-class fantasy sports experience.

For more information and to reserve your spot, click here.