Cider Fest | 9/19/23

It's time to get into the fall spirit! Silverton Casino is hosting its first-ever Cider Fest at Shady Grove Lounge through Oct. 31.

Jeremy Yoza, general manager of restaurants, joined us to share what visitors can expect from the event.

Visitors can treat themselves to a select variety of hard cider cocktails or on tap, expertly curated to offer a range of tastes.

Additionally, guests can enjoy fall "festival favorite" treats, including State Fair mini doughnuts, Disco Fries, hard cider-infused apples and more.