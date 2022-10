Posted at 5:47 PM, Oct 03, 2022

Your weekly auto tip, WIPER BLADES: Because of the Heat, Wiper Blades break down faster, check them often.

Heat speeds up the oxidation process of the rubber that contacts the window. This segment is paid for by Christensen Automotive

