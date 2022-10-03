Christensen Automotive | 9/22/22
Christensen Automotive has 8 locations across the valley, for more you can visit ChristensenAutomotive.com #PaidForContent
Posted at 4:35 PM, Oct 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-03 19:35:11-04
Your weekly auto tip, WHEEL ALIGNMENT:
- Bring your vehicle into any of the 8 locations Christensen Automotive has scattered all around the valley. Staff there will align your wheels, and ensure you driving straight.
This segment is paid for by Christensen Automotive
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.