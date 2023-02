Posted at 11:46 AM, Feb 10, 2023

Actor, Comedian, and Saturday Night Live Alum Chris Kattan will be performing at Jimmy Kimmel's Comedy Club from February 9 through 12. Thursday, Feb. 9 – 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 10 – 7:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 11 - 7:30 and 9:30 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 12 – 7:30 p.m.

