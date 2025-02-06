Chippendales | 2/6/25

After an unforgettable 22-year run at the Rio Hotel & Casino, Chippendales is bringing their iconic performance to The LINQ Hotel + Experience.

With over 9,000 shows under their belt, the hottest men in Vegas, including Ryan Kelsey, Alejandro Rodriguez, and Will Credell, are ready to heat up the stage in a brand-new, all-star performance at the Mat Franco Theater.

The VIP grand opening on February 13th's "Galentine's Day" will introduce a fresh, high-energy show with new muscle, new moves, and of course, the same iconic cuffs and collars that fans know and love.

Don't miss this exciting new chapter in the Chippendales legacy at their thrilling new location!