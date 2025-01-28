Chinese New Year in the Desert | 1/28/25

Las Vegas comes alive with the vibrant traditions of Chinese New Year as the renowned Chinese New Year in the Desert™ returns for its 14th year. From January 30 to February 1, 2025, this citywide celebration brings cultural performances, culinary delights, and family-friendly activities to iconic locations like Suncoast Hotel & Casino, Downtown Las Vegas, and the popular Downtown Container Park.

Derek Uehara will serve as the emcee, guiding attendees through a schedule packed with excitement and cultural richness.

What began in 2012 at the Fremont Street Experience has grown into a must-attend festival for locals and visitors alike.

This year’s expanded lineup includes the Taste of Asia showcase, traditional lion dances, and live entertainment, ensuring there’s something for everyone.

Don’t miss the opportunity to ring in the Lunar New Year while experiencing the diversity and community spirit of Las Vegas!