China Poblano | 2/4/25

In honor of the Lunar New Year, China Poblano is offering three exciting new dishes until February 9, crafted by Head Chef Carlos Cruz-Santos.

Among them, the standout is Siu Niu Rou: a tender beef short rib braised in a rich Chinese-style barbecue with cinnamon, star anise, and chile de árbol, served over steamed cabbage with a side of white rice. Guests will also enjoy Shui Zhu Yu and Xia Baozi, bringing bold flavors and festive flair to the menu.

To complement the new dishes, a limited-time Vida mezcal cocktail, Snake's Kiss, has been added to the menu. This perfectly balanced drink is sure to enhance your dining experience during this special celebration.

Don’t miss out on these delicious offerings before February 9!