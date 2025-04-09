Watch Now
China Mama | 4/9/25

China Mama at Palace Station is redefining Chinese dining with a brand-new culinary experience unlike anything else in the country.
Las Vegas is known for its bold food scene—and China Mama Restaurant is adding to the excitement with the launch of the Dumpling Banquet Feast, a first-of-its-kind experience in the U.S.! This unique dining event features a curated selection of exquisite handmade dumplings served in a banquet-style format.

Sam Tan, VP of Operations, and Executive Chef Lingquan Zeng stop by to share how this flavorful feast celebrates Chinese culinary artistry in a whole new way. Located at Palace Station, China Mama is inviting food lovers to discover tradition, innovation, and plenty of delicious dumplings.

