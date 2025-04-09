China Mama | 4/9/25

Las Vegas is known for its bold food scene—and China Mama Restaurant is adding to the excitement with the launch of the Dumpling Banquet Feast, a first-of-its-kind experience in the U.S.! This unique dining event features a curated selection of exquisite handmade dumplings served in a banquet-style format.

Sam Tan, VP of Operations, and Executive Chef Lingquan Zeng stop by to share how this flavorful feast celebrates Chinese culinary artistry in a whole new way. Located at Palace Station, China Mama is inviting food lovers to discover tradition, innovation, and plenty of delicious dumplings.

