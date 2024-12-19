Chime | 12/19/24

As more people turn to social media for personal finance advice, platforms like FinTok are becoming a go-to source for financial tips.

Financial discussions once reserved for family and friends are now taking place in online communities.

Certified Financial Planner Rianka Dorsainvil shares that the accessibility of social media has made financial literacy more approachable than ever.

While social media can be a valuable resource, Dorsainvil emphasizes the importance of verifying information.

With so much financial advice being shared online, it’s critical to discern credible sources from the noise. Social media platforms are reshaping how we view money and finance, making them more accessible to everyone.

