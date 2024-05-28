Watch Now
Children's Advocacy Alliance | 5/28/24

"Graduation Celebration" recognizes young adults in foster care in Clark County who are graduating high school.
High school graduations are typically a big milestone in any young adults life, however, when someone is in foster care they may not have the traditional supports of a family attending a formal ceremony like many of their peers.

That's where events like the Children's Advocacy Alliance's Graduation Celebration come in to offer an additional support to foster youth in creating a space for them to celebrate their accomplishment alongside fellow foster youth and support groups who have helped them get to this point in their lives.

