The Chicano Music Festival is happening this weekend at Craig Ranch Park on Saturday, September 9.

Reyes "Mr. Lil One" Rodriguez, creator and organizer, and Yesi Ortiz, co-creator and organizer, joined us to discuss what you can expect at this family-friendly event.

It will celebrate music, art and culture with live Mariachi, Aztec dancers, retail and food vendors and more!

Admission for kids 12 and under is free!