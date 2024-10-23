Chicano Music Festival | 10/23/24

The Chicano Music Festival is back and bigger than ever, offering an unforgettable experience filled with lively performances, captivating art displays, and delicious food.

This year’s event promises a family-friendly environment where culture, history, and creativity blend seamlessly for everyone to enjoy.

From colorful lowriders to soulful sounds, it’s a celebration of heritage and community spirit.

Special guest Reyes Rodriguez will light up the stage, delivering dynamic performances that will have everyone dancing.

Attendees can explore artisan markets, savor authentic flavors, and engage in interactive workshops throughout the festival.

Don't miss out—bring your friends and family to be part of this joyous tribute to Chicano culture!

