Chess Is for Black Girls | 2/14/25

For over a century, chess has had more than 1,700 Grandmasters, yet not one has been a Black woman.

Chess Is for Black Girls is on a mission to change that by increasing representation and access for young Black girls.

The chess world has long been male-dominated, leaving Black girls on the sidelines. This initiative isn’t just about playing the game—it’s about making space and proving that chess is for everyone.

The organization offers affordable lessons, mentorship, and a supportive community to help Black girls develop confidence and critical thinking skills through chess.

