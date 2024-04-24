Chefs for Kids | 4/24/24

The Chefs for Kids Dinner & Auction is the organization's largest annual fundraiser, and this year marks the 32nd annual event.

The event supports its programs addressing hunger and nutritional education in our community.

It's happening on Saturday, May 4 at 5:30 p.m. at South Point Hotel, Casino & Spa.

The fundraiser will feature a derby style theme, with specially-curated dinner and cocktails, live and silent auctions, dancing and fun.

Vic Vegas, Chefs for Kids president, and Marisol Medina of Te'Kila Lil Time Bar & Grill, joined to share everything you need to know about the event.

For more information, click here.