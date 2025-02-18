Chef Syann Williams | 2/18/25

Chef Syann "Sy" Williams has built an impressive career in the culinary world.

From studying at UNLV to cooking on cruise ships, her journey has taken her across the globe.

She gained national recognition as a contestant on "Hell’s Kitchen" Season 19 and "Chopped" on Food Network. Her experience in Las Vegas has shaped her skills and passion for food.

Now, as the owner of Kravee Kitchenz, she continues to push culinary boundaries. Chef Sy’s story is one of determination, creativity, and a love for cooking.