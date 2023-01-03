Watch Now
Chef José Andrés | 12/27/22

Famed chef and humanitarian José Andrés and his three Gen Z American daughters embark on an epic family trip across Spain, exploring the cuisine and culture.
Posted at 1:45 PM, Jan 03, 2023
Discovery+ announced the premiere of the documentary series “José Andrés and Family in Spain.” The six-part series on discovery+ follows larger than life chef and celebrated humanitarian José Andrés on a gastronomic adventure across his homeland with his three American-raised daughters, Carlota, Inés and Lucia Andrés. Their journey is a celebration of Spanish food and culture, guided by José ’s passion for food and his personal history in Spain.

