Chef José Andrés | 12/27/22

Discovery+ announced the premiere of the documentary series “José Andrés and Family in Spain.” The six-part series on discovery+ follows larger than life chef and celebrated humanitarian José Andrés on a gastronomic adventure across his homeland with his three American-raised daughters, Carlota, Inés and Lucia Andrés. Their journey is a celebration of Spanish food and culture, guided by José ’s passion for food and his personal history in Spain.
Posted at 1:45 PM, Jan 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-03 16:45:01-05
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.