Chef Grant MacPherson | 6/5/25

Once responsible for preparing 15,000 lobsters a month as Corporate Chef at the Bellagio, Chef Grant MacPherson knows lobster like no other. Having cooked it countless ways in top kitchens across Vegas and worldwide, he’s earned the unofficial title of the King of Lobster.

In his fourth cookbook, Viva La Lobster, Chef Grant breaks lobster out of the white-tablecloth mold with 53 unexpected recipes—yes, including lobster lollipops! With practical tips, tools, and tricks, he’s ready to help you bring that Bellagio-level lobster luxury right to your backyard. Whether you’re a seasoned seafood lover or a curious first-timer, Grant’s expert guidance makes lobster approachable and fun for any occasion.