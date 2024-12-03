Chef Betters On the Go | 12/3/24

Chef Sharitta Betters of Chef Betters On the Go is making December unforgettable with her Sauced in the City events.

From a live comedy game show to a Vegas Icon Tribute Brunch, these gatherings are a fusion of food and entertainment, featuring special guest Zeola Gaye, daughter of Marvin Gaye.

Sauced in the City spotlights comedy icons while offering holiday cheer and delicious catering options.

Chef Betters has opened her doors to comedy in Las Vegas, fostering community through laughter and connection.

Guests can still enjoy her holiday catering menu, perfect for Christmas and New Year celebrations.

For those interested in deals, Wednesdays feature a "buy one, get one half off" offer.

Chef Betters recently hosted a drive to feed the homeless, further demonstrating her commitment to the community.

Visit chefbetters.net for more information on upcoming events and catering services.

This segment is paid for by Chef Betters On the Go