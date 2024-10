Chef Betters On the Go, famous for their deep-fried ribs, is celebrating a major expansion with a ribbon cutting ceremony and parking lot party. The event will feature live performances by Memphis blues and soul artist Anthony Q, along with other talented acts like Ashley Ave, Prestige, and Soulful Skonie. Guests can enjoy live music, a kids craft corner, and delicious free samples from the Chef Betters menu.

For more information, click here.

This segment is paid for by Chef Betters On the Go