Chase | 12/2/24

The holiday season is the perfect time to engage your kids in meaningful money conversations.

Winnie Sun, a financial expert and founding partner of Sun Group Wealth Partners, emphasizes that everyday moments can teach lifelong lessons.

Whether it’s setting a gift budget or discussing family travel costs, involving children in financial planning helps them build confidence and responsibility.

According to Sun, simple activities like opening a first bank account or tracking holiday expenses together can make a big impact.

These teachable moments not only prepare kids for financial success but also strengthen family bonds.

Start small this season and watch as your kids develop the tools they need for a secure financial future.

