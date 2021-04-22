Chapman Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram | 04/22/21

This Spring, the all-new Grand Cherokee L comes out with three rows of seating that let you take more people and pets on your adventures. The interior seats up to seven passengers with spacious second-row legroom.

This Summer, the All-New 2022 Jeep Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer return to build upon their own legacies and take the premium SUV into uncharted territories of VIP style, comfort and adventure.

This segment is sponsored by Chapman Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram. For more information, click here.