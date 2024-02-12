Chapels & Wedding | 2/12/24

Watch Now
"Las Vegas Morning Blend" hosts Elliott Bambrough and Jessica Rosado dive into February's "Wedding Month" frenzy. The Clark County Clerk's office, along with The Little Vegas Chapel share exclusive chapel packages, pop-up marriage bureaus, and magic wedding dates.
February marks "Wedding Month" in Las Vegas, with its "magic dates" and special offers for couples.

The Clark County Clerk's office, along with The Little Vegas Chapel, is ready for the romantic rush, including a pop-up Marriage License Bureau at the Harry Reid International Airport from Feb. 13 to Feb. 29. Alongside, several chapels are offering unique wedding packages, including $14 ceremonies on Valentine’s Day. Additionally, popular dates like Feb. 14 and Leap Day on Feb. 29, along with rare numerical sequences like 2/2/24 and 2/4/24, are contributing to the wedding excitement.

