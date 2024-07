After starring in MTV’s hit series Ridiculousness for more than 30 seasons and launching a successful music career with collaborations featuring Snoop Dogg, Ty Dolla $ign, and Robin Thicke, Chanel West Coast takes on a new full-time gig: motherhood.

MTV’s new docuseries, The West Coast Hustle, premiering Thursday, July 18, captures all the exciting and memorable moments of Chanel's life as she navigates the challenges of motherhood while pursuing her music career.