César Chávez Day: Honoring a Legacy of Advocacy

César Chávez Day, proclaimed a national holiday in 2014, honors the life and legacy of the civil rights leader who co-founded the United Farm Workers union. More than a celebration, it’s a time to promote service and advocacy in our communities.

This year in Nevada, Latino Advocacy Day coincides with César Chávez Day, bringing together organizations and community members to address critical issues affecting Latino and immigrant families. Led by a coalition of nonprofit, nonpartisan groups, the event empowers Nevadans to engage directly with elected officials and make their voices heard. As economic and immigration challenges persist, this gathering is a powerful reminder that advocacy is the key to change.