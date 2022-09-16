CenterWell Senior Primary Care | 9/14/22

Dr. Tracy Wakefield from CenterWell Senior Primary Care is in-studio to walk us through the changes our bodies go through as we age. Dr. Wakefield says that even though everyone's health is unique to themselves, in general, seniors tend to have lower caloric needs.

As a CenterWell patient, Dr. Wakefield says you'll be cared for by a team led by a doctor, supported by nurses, a clinical pharmacist, care coaches, social workers, behavioral health experts and more.

This segment is paid for by CenterWell Senior Primary Care