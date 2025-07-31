CenExel | 7/31/25

With over 250 trials to his name, Dr. Haig Goenjian is pulling back the curtain on the science of psychiatric research. He explains how new medications and digital therapies are rigorously tested before FDA approval, ensuring safety and effectiveness for patients. Today’s studies integrate imaging and wearable tech, allowing for faster, more precise data collection that’s transforming mental health care.

Dr. Goenjian shares why clinical trials are more than just science — they’re a lifeline for future treatments that can change lives. By improving research efficiency and accuracy, patients can access groundbreaking therapies sooner. It’s a fascinating look at how innovation meets compassion in the quest for better mental health.

