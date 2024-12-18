Watch Now
Celebrity Makeup Artist David Hernandez | 12/18/24

Transform your style this holiday season with makeup looks from David Hernandez, Celebrity Makeup Artist, known for his work with Hollywood stars like Solange Knowles and Eminem.
This holiday season, David Hernandez brings his expert makeup artistry to the forefront, offering tips to elevate your look for any occasion.

Known for his work with A-list celebrities, he knows exactly how to make you shine. Whether you're preparing for a festive night out or a glamorous wedding, his techniques will have you looking flawless.

With years of experience working on major Hollywood stars, David shares his top makeup secrets to achieve a glowing, red-carpet-ready look.

From bold evening glam to natural radiance, he’s got the perfect style for every holiday event. Get ready to sparkle and shine with these easy tips, straight from a pro.

