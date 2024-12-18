Celebrity Makeup Artist David Hernandez | 12/18/24

This holiday season, David Hernandez brings his expert makeup artistry to the forefront, offering tips to elevate your look for any occasion.

Known for his work with A-list celebrities, he knows exactly how to make you shine. Whether you're preparing for a festive night out or a glamorous wedding, his techniques will have you looking flawless.

With years of experience working on major Hollywood stars, David shares his top makeup secrets to achieve a glowing, red-carpet-ready look.

From bold evening glam to natural radiance, he’s got the perfect style for every holiday event. Get ready to sparkle and shine with these easy tips, straight from a pro.