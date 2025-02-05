Celebrating National Weatherpersons Day | 2/5/2025

National Weatherperson’s Day is here, and "Las Vegas Morning Blend" is celebrating with none other than KTNV’s own Justin Bruce!

Hosts Elliott and Jessica chat with Justin about the art of forecasting, the challenges of predicting Vegas weather, and the most memorable moments from his career.

It’s a lighthearted tribute to the experts who help us plan our days—rain or shine.

From funny on-air bloopers to the science behind the perfect forecast, Justin shares insights and stories that make weather reporting more than just maps and models.

Join the celebration as "Las Vegas Morning Blend" shines a spotlight on meteorologists everywhere, reminding us just how valuable they are in our daily lives.