Celebrate Father’s Day in Style with the Las Vegas Aviators – and Win Tickets!

Calling all dads, baseball lovers, and families who love a good matching moment—this Father’s Day, the Las Vegas Aviators are stepping up to the plate with a celebration that’s sure to be a home run.

On Sunday, June 15th at 12:05 PM, the Aviators will take on the Salt Lake Bees at Las Vegas Ballpark. But this isn’t just any game—it’s a special Father’s Day event complete with an exclusive stadium giveaway that fans won’t want to miss.

While supplies last, fans will receive matching father/child polo shirts, perfect for showing off your family team spirit while cheering on your favorite hometown players. Whether you’re a longtime baseball fan or just love making memories with the family, this is one game you’ll want to attend in matching style.

Even better? The Morning Blend is giving away a 4-pack of tickets to the game—a $120 value! The lucky winner will be announced live during on Wednesday, June 11th. The giveaway is open now through June 10th, so don’t wait! Enter today for your chance to enjoy:



4 premium tickets to the game

Matching Aviators Father’s Day polo shirts

An unforgettable day of baseball, bonding, and ballpark fun

You can enter the giveaway by visiting this link.

This Father’s Day, hit it out of the park with the Las Vegas Aviators. Great seats, great style, and even greater memories await!

